Hoosiers annihilated in Ann Arbor

Hoosiers annihilated in Ann Arbor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Derrick Walton scored 21 points on a nearly flawless night for Michigan, and the Wolverines routed Indiana 90-60 on Thursday night for their most lopsided victory over the Hoosiers since 1998. Moe Wagner scored 14 points for the Wolverines and Duncan Robinson added 13. Michigan went 11 of 20 from 3-point range and was never seriously threatened after racing out to an early 14-point lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Thu What a joke 2
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Jan 19 kuda 55
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... Jan 18 Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 15 Wondering 7
Allison E. Rickard Jan 15 ruse3 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC