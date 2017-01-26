Hoosiers annihilated in Ann Arbor

Derrick Walton scored 21 points on a nearly flawless night for Michigan, and the Wolverines routed Indiana 90-60 on Thursday night for their most lopsided victory over the Hoosiers since 1998. Moe Wagner scored 14 points for the Wolverines and Duncan Robinson added 13. Michigan went 11 of 20 from 3-point range and was never seriously threatened after racing out to an early 14-point lead.

