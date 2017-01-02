Holcomb taps Allen Countya s Klutz to be Indiana auditor
Republican Indiana governor-elect Eric Holcomb says he has selected GOP Allen County auditor Tera Klutz to be the next state auditor. Tera Klutz speaks at the Allen County Republican headquarters after being announced as the new state auditor on Monday, January 2. Holcomb made the announcement Monday at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters.
