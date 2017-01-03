Holcomb sworn in as governor, vows to...

Holcomb sworn in as governor, vows to move Indiana forward

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Eric J. Holcomb is sworn in as governor of the state of Indiana during the inauguration ceremony at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Jan. 9, 2017, by Chief Justice Rush. Tim Bath Eric J. Holcomb is sworn in as governor of the state of Indiana during the inauguration ceremony at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Jan. 9, 2017, by Chief Justice Rush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Sun NNN 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 6 lides 6
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC