History teacher opposes mandating Indiana history elective
"As much as I believe in advancing both teaching social studies and Indiana history, I also believe this should be done the right way," Kevin Cline, department chair for social studies at Frankton High School, said. Cline testified against Senate Bill 29, which would make Indiana studies a one-semester elective course high schools would have to offer at least once every school year.
