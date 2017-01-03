Governor-elect Holcomb Announces Legislative Agenda to Take Indiana to the Next Level
Indiana Governor-elect Eric Holcomb unveiled a legislative agenda to lead the state into a prosperous future with five pillars to grow our state's economy, prepare a 21st Century workforce, invest in roads in bridges, attack the drug epidemic, and deliver great government service. "Heading into my first legislative session as Indiana's Governor, the guiding principle that shapes my agenda is to improve the lives of Hoosiers from all walks of life," said Governor-elect Eric Holcomb .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Fri
|Johnny
|7
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC