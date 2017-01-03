Governor-elect Holcomb Announces Legi...

Governor-elect Holcomb Announces Legislative Agenda to Take Indiana to the Next Level

5 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

Indiana Governor-elect Eric Holcomb unveiled a legislative agenda to lead the state into a prosperous future with five pillars to grow our state's economy, prepare a 21st Century workforce, invest in roads in bridges, attack the drug epidemic, and deliver great government service. "Heading into my first legislative session as Indiana's Governor, the guiding principle that shapes my agenda is to improve the lives of Hoosiers from all walks of life," said Governor-elect Eric Holcomb .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

