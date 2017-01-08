Gov. Pence gives farewell address to Hoosiers
Pence will be sworn in as Vice-President of the United State on Jan. 20. Pence served as Governor in Indiana from 2013-2017. As my time serving as your Governor comes to a close, I would like to share a few thoughts about the last four years and what we as Hoosiers have accomplished together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
