Gonzaga stays put at #5 in latest AP ...

Gonzaga stays put at #5 in latest AP Poll

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain ranked number five in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, but that could change after this week. Gonzaga will face arguably their toughest matchup of the season so far when they host the 14th ranked Saint Mary's Gaels this Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... 9 hr Anonymous 1
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Jan 8 NNN 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 6 lides 6
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,529

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC