Gonzaga stays put at #5 in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain ranked number five in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, but that could change after this week. Gonzaga will face arguably their toughest matchup of the season so far when they host the 14th ranked Saint Mary's Gaels this Saturday.
