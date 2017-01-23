Franklin officer aids in security at inauguration
A Franklin police officer got to witness history, command other members of the Indiana National Guard and take in the sights of the nation's capital during the presidential inauguration last week. Jeff Merritt, a three-year veteran of the Franklin Police Department, was called as part of the 381st Military Police Company of the Indiana National Guard to help with crowd control on the streets of Washington, D.C. as thousands of people gathered to watch President Donald Trump take the oath of office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 19
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC