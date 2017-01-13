Four flu related deaths reported in I...

Four flu related deaths reported in Indiana since October

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting four residents have died from the flu since the the season began in October. The ISDH is urging residents to take precautions amid recent increases in flu-like illnesses in several areas of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 1 hr Stars8003 2
roger wethington (Aug '15) Wed Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Jan 8 NNN 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 6 lides 6
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,902 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC