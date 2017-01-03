Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces Wi...

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces Winners of the 8th Annual Northeast Indiana Playwright Festival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 8th Annual Playwright Festival will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Parkview Physician's Group ArtsLab Theatre at 300 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN. Janet Allen, Executive Artistic Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre will be the featured speaker for the 2017 festival leading a workshop discussion about what it means to be a playwright in the United States and how to develop and advance new scripts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... 2 hr Pepper 7
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Dec 21 &5$;& 1
News AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive... Dec 21 Pizza 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC