Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces Winners of the 8th Annual Northeast Indiana Playwright Festival
The 8th Annual Playwright Festival will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Parkview Physician's Group ArtsLab Theatre at 300 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN. Janet Allen, Executive Artistic Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre will be the featured speaker for the 2017 festival leading a workshop discussion about what it means to be a playwright in the United States and how to develop and advance new scripts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|2 hr
|Pepper
|7
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC