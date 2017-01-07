Former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut with his dog, Frosty.
The service for Hudnut, who died last month at 84, was held Saturday at the city's Second Presbyterian Church. Hudnut also had been a minister and congressman before becoming mayor in 1976 and serving four terms.
