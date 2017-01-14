Feds: Indiana fugitive lived 16 years with crash victima s ID
Federal authorities say a man charged in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a southern Indiana girl assumed the identity of a car crash victim and lived for years in Minnesota and Oregon until he was arrested this week. Investigators tracked down 61-year-old Charles Hollin to Salem, Oregon, after he was identified through facial recognition software of his passport photograph, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Friday at a news conference.
