Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems
There are 1 comment on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from 17 hrs ago, titled Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:
A northern Indiana city has suspended its use of police body cameras because about a quarter of them have malfunctioned and been returned to the manufacturer for service. Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese announced the suspension Monday, saying "the unreliability of these cameras is unacceptable."
#1 2 hrs ago
Hiding beatings from the public ?
