Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems

There are 1 comment on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from 17 hrs ago, titled Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:

A northern Indiana city has suspended its use of police body cameras because about a quarter of them have malfunctioned and been returned to the manufacturer for service. Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese announced the suspension Monday, saying "the unreliability of these cameras is unacceptable."

Anonymous

Terre Haute, IN

#1 2 hrs ago
Hiding beatings from the public ?

