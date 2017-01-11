Dozens of Indiana Department of Educa...

Dozens of Indiana Department of Education employees fired, asked to resign

Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

More than 40 employees with the Indiana Department of Education were fired when Indiana State Superintendent for Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick took office. But multiple sources within the department tell I-Team 8 that the job cuts figure could be closer to 60 employees who were either fired or asked to resign as part of the transition from former superintendent Glenda Ritz's administration to that of newly-elected Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.

