Dog jumps on bed, alerting Indiana family to house fire
A fire investigator says a dog saved a northwestern Indiana man, his girlfriend and their son from a house fire by awakening them as smoke was filling their house. Lafayette Fire Investigator Todd Trent tells the Journal and Courier that Caleb Wheeler's recently adopted Doberman Pinscher jumped on his bed Wednesday night, awakening both he and his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Fri
|Johnny
|7
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC