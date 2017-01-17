Competency-Based Education Legislatio...

Competency-Based Education Legislation for CPAs Introduced in Indiana

Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

The movement toward a new learning model for professionals in the state of Indiana continues to gain momentum. Today, draft enabling legislation supported by the Indiana CPA Society, the statewide professional association for CPAs, was introduced in the Indiana General Assembly as HB 1467.

