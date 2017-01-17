Company that HHS pick invested in fac...

Company that HHS pick invested in faced criminal penalty

Read more: The Gazette

A medical device company in which Rep. Tom Price purchased stock last year has faced years of legal problems and agreed in December to a $17 million Justice Department criminal penalty in a foreign bribery case. Democrats this week challenged the Georgia Republican, who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, on his investments and potential conflict of interest.

