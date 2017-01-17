Company that HHS pick invested in faced criminal penalty
A medical device company in which Rep. Tom Price purchased stock last year has faced years of legal problems and agreed in December to a $17 million Justice Department criminal penalty in a foreign bribery case. Democrats this week challenged the Georgia Republican, who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, on his investments and potential conflict of interest.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Thu
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Wed
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
