Commanders of new USS Indiana visit New Albany
The commanding staff of the soon-to-be-commissioned USS Indiana, an attack submarine and the first US Navy ship named for the Hoosier state since a World War II battleship, stopped in New Albany on Wednesday to meet with residents of the ship's namesake state. "There is a reason we name the ships after the states," Commander Jesse Zimbauer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC