Commanders of new USS Indiana visit New Albany

The commanding staff of the soon-to-be-commissioned USS Indiana, an attack submarine and the first US Navy ship named for the Hoosier state since a World War II battleship, stopped in New Albany on Wednesday to meet with residents of the ship's namesake state. "There is a reason we name the ships after the states," Commander Jesse Zimbauer said.

