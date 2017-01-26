Cavaliers All-Star Love to undergo tests on back
Dozens of U.S. colleges are opposing President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban, which has left some students and professors stranded abroad Dozens of U.S. colleges are opposing President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban, which has left some students and professors stranded abroad President Donald Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the country has gotten off to a chaotic start British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States Thousands of people chanting "Trump Out, Refugees In!" have descended for a second day on the San Francisco International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's ban of travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother was among those caught in ... (more)
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 19
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
