Cardinal Tobin, former Indy archbisho...

Cardinal Tobin, former Indy archbishop, to be installed as leader of Newark Diocese

16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The 1.5 million Roman Catholics in New Jersey's Newark archdiocese are preparing to welcome a cardinal as their new shepherd. A Mass will be celebrated Friday to install Joseph Cardinal Tobin as the sixth archbishop of Newark.

