Bloomington Officials Announce New Director Of Innovation
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton has announced the successful candidate for the newly established Innovation Director position with the City of Bloomington. After a national search, Hoosier native Tom Miller has accepted the position and will begin his duties on January 17. The creation of an Innovation Director position was the number one recommendation of Mayor Hamilton's Innovation Task Force.
