Bloomington Mayor: I-69 stretch may not open until late 2018

Bloomington's mayor says the lead contractor for the Interstate 69 extension segment that will link his city and Martinsville has told local officials that section might not open until late 2018. Mayor John Hamilton says Isolux Corsan LLC, the private company overseeing the project's design and construction, told local officials Tuesday the segment's earliest possible completion date is August 2018.

