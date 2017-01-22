Birthday wish: Woman visiting Indiana recovers stolen car
A Louisiana woman on a birthday trip to Indiana has recovered her car, four days after it was stolen from her sister's driveway. Christinna Cerigny tells The Elkhart Truth that her Scion coupe still had gas and was found "in one piece."
