Bill would ban a sanctuary campusesa in Indiana
President Donald Trump's executive orders in the first days of his presidency have struck a chord among supporters and sparked harsh criticism and passionate protests around the globe. After banning travel to the U.S. from those who live in seven Muslim-majority countries, Trump has also drawn headlines for renewing calls to build a wall on the U.S. - Mexico border.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|42 min
|Macho Man
|60
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
