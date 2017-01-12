Authorities: 3 killed in crash during...

Authorities: 3 killed in crash during Indiana police chase

18 hrs ago

Authorities say three people have died in a crash after a robbery suspect fleeing police collided head-on with another vehicle in Indiana. Police in Anderson responded Saturday night to a report of an armed robbery at a restaurant and tried to pull over a minivan matching the description of the vehicle involved, but the driver fled.

