Authorities: 3 killed in crash during Indiana police chase
Authorities say three people have died in a crash after a robbery suspect fleeing police collided head-on with another vehicle in Indiana. Police in Anderson responded Saturday night to a report of an armed robbery at a restaurant and tried to pull over a minivan matching the description of the vehicle involved, but the driver fled.
