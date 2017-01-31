Amtrak to take over train line betwee...

Amtrak to take over train line between Indianapolis, Chicago

Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Hoosier State train makes a brief stop in Lafayette, Ind., along the line between Chicago and Indianapolis. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Monday its contract with Iowa Pacific Holdings would only remain in effect through February, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported .

Chicago, IL

