2 more arrests made in alleged crime spree
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a crime spree through Indiana and Michigan that spanned multiple counties, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC