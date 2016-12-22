WLFI File Photo
Over the last year, there's been a major teacher shortage in the state of Indiana and now it's affecting many local schools. Education officials say the shortage comes from the pressure of standardized testing, harder working conditions and bigger class sizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
|Indiana Law Enforcement
|Dec 18
|terry53021
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC