Westfield man rescued from mountain after leg injury
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an Indiana man was rescued from the summit of Mount Washington after he suffered a leg injury on a trail. Officials say 45-year-old Thomas Southwood of Westfield was hiking up the Lion Head Trail toward the summit Monday afternoon but was unable to hike down due to his ankle injury.
