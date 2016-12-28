Utah rallies past Indiana in mistake-filled Foster Farms Bowl

Utah Utes' Isaac Asiata shows off the the trophy after they won the Foster Farms Bowl 26-24 against the Indiana Hoosiers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Utah Utes starting quarterback Troy Williams scrambles against Indiana Hoosiers' Nate Hoff in the third quarter during the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.