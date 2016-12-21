The Latest: Boeing chief says he can trim Air Force One cost
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Trump's closest advisers see Democrats' complaints that Moscow hacked their private ... The head of Boeing is saying he promised President-elect Donald Trump that the manufacturer would complete the Air Force One project for less than the $4 billion the president-elect had claimed it would cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|4 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|18 hr
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Wed
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Tue
|Flood the stables
|4
|Indiana Law Enforcement
|Dec 18
|terry53021
|1
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Dec 16
|Eric Johnson
|160
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC