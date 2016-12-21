South Shore to extend bikes-train program to, from Chicago
A pilot program that gave bicyclists weekend rides to and from Chicago aboard the South Shore commuter rail line will continue during 2017. South Shore President Michael Noland says the program was a success once problems managing the bike rack-equipped passenger cars were worked out.
