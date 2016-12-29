Senator offers help with rail issue, drug abuse
Two of southern Indiana's main problems have found a sympathetic audience with a U.S. senator who has expressed willingness to help. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., recently visited with Columbus and discussed at length impending traffic delays caused by trains coming through the city and the negative impact that heroin and methamphetamine abuse causes in the city and county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Dec 22
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC