Scholarships available for Hancock County college students
Tri Kappa for the 2017-18 school year will offer academic scholarships, fine arts/dance scholarships, drama, art or music scholarships and music teaching scholarships. The purpose of these statewide scholarships is to assist Hoosiers continuing their higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacks
|Fri
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Dec 22
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC