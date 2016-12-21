Russian Navy to Get Two Subs

Russian Navy to Get Two Subs

The Russian Navy expects to receive the Project 955A nuclear submarine Prince Vladimir and the Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Kazan in 2017, said Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk in a statement. "The first improved Project 955-A submarine and the Yasen-M will be floated out within the time limits stipulated by the contract," the vice-admiral said.

