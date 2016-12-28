Rules drafted after Indiana stage collapse expired year ago
Emergency rules drafted following the deadly 2011 Indiana State Fair stage collapse expired nearly a year ago and state regulators have not yet drafted a permanent rule intended to prevent such a disaster from happening again. The rules that established design and construction requirements for outdoor event equipment, such as stage rigging, expired on Jan. 1, 2016, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Wednesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Dec 22
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC