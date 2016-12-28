Rules drafted after Indiana stage col...

Rules drafted after Indiana stage collapse expired year ago

Read more: Daily Journal

Emergency rules drafted following the deadly 2011 Indiana State Fair stage collapse expired nearly a year ago and state regulators have not yet drafted a permanent rule intended to prevent such a disaster from happening again. The rules that established design and construction requirements for outdoor event equipment, such as stage rigging, expired on Jan. 1, 2016, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Wednesday .

