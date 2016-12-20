Restoring an icon: Iconic statue in need of some love, affection
If you're looking for "LOVE" in central Indiana, you have two more weeks before it disappears until the spring. The famous sculpture - an iconic work of art throughout the world and one of the Indianapolis Museum of Art's most popular attractions - will be removed from its familiar spot on the mall in front of the museum for conservation work.
