ReadersYour roses, Dec. 24Your roses, Dec. 24Your roses

As we approach the end of another great year the Williamsburg Area Community Center wishes to thank the many people, organizations and businesses for their support during 2016. Thank you to A-Plus Service, Alyea Farms, Bader Services, Batteries & Bulbs, Cloverleaf Supply, Crop Production Services, Mark Detweiler, Troy Fisher's House of Pain, Mary Lou Griffey, Indy Ignition, Hoosier Transit, Lane Farms, Earl Miller, Radford Farms, Raper's Rent to Own, Reynolds Plumbing, Bill Smith, Wayne County Highway, Wayne County Commissioners, Williamsburg Lions Club and Williamsburg Stockyards.

