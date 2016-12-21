Pence hands out pay raises, awards before leaving office
On his way out of office, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence approved pay raises for state employees while giving one of the state's highest awards to more than a dozen of his political allies and staff. Pence, now the vice president-elect, said Indiana "would not be a state that works" without dedicated government workers, to whom he is giving raises that range between 2 and 4 percent.
