Organizer: Vincennes watermelon drop ends bicentennial
The annual New Year's Eve watermelon drop in Vincennes will be Indiana's last event celebrating the state's bicentennial. Knox County Bicentennial Committee Chairman Mark Hill says the southwestern Indiana city is delighted to host the final legacy event for the state's 200th birthday.
