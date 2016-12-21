Organizer: Vincennes watermelon drop ends bicentennial

Organizer: Vincennes watermelon drop ...

22 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The annual New Year's Eve watermelon drop in Vincennes will be Indiana's last event celebrating the state's bicentennial. Knox County Bicentennial Committee Chairman Mark Hill says the southwestern Indiana city is delighted to host the final legacy event for the state's 200th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,500

