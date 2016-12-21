Oldest state employee in Indiana, U.S. awarded Sagamore of the Wabash award
The oldest state employee in Indiana, as well as the United States, was presented the Sagamore of the Wabash award Tuesday morning. 99-year-old Bob Vollmer is a surveyor with Indiana's Department of Natural Resources.
