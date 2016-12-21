Morton Marcus: North Pole threat revealed
"Santa is more than concerned," Elvin told me over a cup of Claus Coffee. "He's worried about the cost of installing air conditioning if this global warming continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|15 hr
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Dec 22
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC