Legislature's Homework: Pre-K funds, school choice, testing likely to ...

While the Indiana General Assembly is likely to discuss limited expansion of pre-K programs serving low-income families, statewide pre-K funding doesn't look to be on the horizon for the coming year at the statehouse. Also likely on the education agenda are Education Savings Accounts, which would direct state money into a restricted-use savings account a parent could use on educational expenses - which could potentially include home schooling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.