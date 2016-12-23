John Hayes receives Indianaa s highest honor
Just hours before his 70th birthday, former Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball manager John Hayes received a very special gift. State Representative Bob Heaton presented Hayes with Indiana's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
|Indiana Law Enforcement
|Dec 18
|terry53021
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC