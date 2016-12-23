John Hayes receives Indianaa s highes...

John Hayes receives Indianaa s highest honor

Just hours before his 70th birthday, former Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball manager John Hayes received a very special gift. State Representative Bob Heaton presented Hayes with Indiana's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash.

