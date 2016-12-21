Indiana's 11 electoral college votes ...

Indiana's 11 electoral college votes for Trump, Pence

By Shelby Mullis As Indiana's 11 electors met at the Statehouse Monday to cast their official votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, they were greeted by protestors. When the results were announced inside the House chamber that all 11 votes had been cast for Trump and Pence, the protestors booed outside.

