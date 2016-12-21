Indiana's 11 electoral college votes for Trump, Pence
By Shelby Mullis As Indiana's 11 electors met at the Statehouse Monday to cast their official votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, they were greeted by protestors. When the results were announced inside the House chamber that all 11 votes had been cast for Trump and Pence, the protestors booed outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
