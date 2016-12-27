Indiana teachers get 5 years to meet dual credit criteria

Indiana teachers of increasingly popular classes that allow high school students to earn college credit hours will have five additional years to meet new academic requirements for those courses, a regional accreditation agency says. State lawmakers and education officials were stunned in 2015 when the Higher Learning Commission - the regional accrediting agency for Indiana and 18 other states - unveiled new educational requirements for Indiana's dual-credit class instructors.

