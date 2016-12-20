Indiana had record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015
The Indiana Department of Labor's preliminary workplace fatality report says last year's workplace deaths are equal to the number recorded in 2012. The state agency says 2012 and now 2015 have the lowest number of workplace deaths since the annual report was introduced in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|5 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|18 hr
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Wed
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Tue
|Flood the stables
|4
|Indiana Law Enforcement
|Dec 18
|terry53021
|1
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Dec 16
|Eric Johnson
|160
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC