Indiana had record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015

The Indiana Department of Labor's preliminary workplace fatality report says last year's workplace deaths are equal to the number recorded in 2012. The state agency says 2012 and now 2015 have the lowest number of workplace deaths since the annual report was introduced in 1992.

