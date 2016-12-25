Indiana group wants to make building one worlda s most green
An environmental education center in Indiana is hoping to get its new building certified as one of the world's most environmentally friendly. The Palladium-Item reports the Cope Environmental Center's new building is being built to meet the Living Building Challenge.
