Indiana Democratic chairman seeking re-election to position

The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping state Democrats took in November's election. Chairman John Zody announced Wednesday he would seek re-election in March to the position he's held since 2013.

