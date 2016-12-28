Indiana Democratic chairman seeking re-election to position
The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping state Democrats took in November's election. Chairman John Zody announced Wednesday he would seek re-election in March to the position he's held since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Dec 22
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
|Vigo gets $274K in teacher performance grants
|Dec 20
|Flood the stables
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC