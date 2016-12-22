Indiana day care provider gets 28 years in toddler's death
There are 1 comment on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Indiana day care provider gets 28 years in toddler's death.
A former Indiana day care provider has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in the 2014 death of a 19-month-old boy in her care. Jurors convicted Rolston last month in the death of Kirk Coleman of New Paris.
Saint Petersburg, FL
#1 Friday
Obviously Barbara Brugnaux wasn't the judge in this case because she generally let's take care Center owners that kill people go.
